Setting Sail to Excellence: Anandi – 14 yr. Mumbai Girl Takes Sailing to Newer Heights

Anandi Chandavarkar, the promising young sailor from Mumbai, has once again secured victory at the 35th Phuket Kings Cup in Thailand, marking her second consecutive triumph, winning a gold medal in this prestigious regatta. She won an outstanding nine out of ten races and proudly received the winning trophy from Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

Anandi sailing at the 35th Phuket Kings Cup in Thailand

Juggling rigorous training and academic commitments, Anandis full-time dedication to sailing has borne fruit, which is evident in her consistent achievements across various international events. From notable performances in France, Japan, Australia, and Italy, including a stellar first position at the Italian Nationals Tuscany, to her commendable 9th in the girls category at the Open Skiff World Championship 2023 in Rimini, Italy, Anandi has consistently demonstrated her prowess as a young athlete in the last 15 months.

She has been training in Mumbai since 2019 with 24Seven Sailing, a sailing training organisation set up by a former world champion and Asian Games medal-winning coach, Amish Ved. Following the victory, her Coach Dipesh Nerpagare, who has been with her since she started, said, “Her dedication and passion for sailing are truly commendable. Winning the Phuket Kings Cup again is a testament to her growth; this is just the beginning. We focus on nurturing a love for the sport, and Anandis commitment inspires us all.”

Looking ahead, Anandi is poised for more significant challenges. Transitioning to the youth sailing category, she expresses excitement about sailing bigger boats and competing in more significant events, proudly representing India. She is set to take on the challenging 29er class, sailing the double-handed skiffs in the under-17 age category.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In her own words, Anandi Chandavarkar shared, “Sailing has always been my passion, and winning gold at the Phuket Kings Cup for the second time was incredible. The Open Skiff Worlds in Italy was tough, but finishing where I did was also a proud moment. I am excited to start training in the under-17 category in the Open Skiff. The unwavering support from my coach and the entire coaching team has been instrumental for me to take on newer adventures confidently, in a bigger and better way.” Anandi with the Trophyâ As Anandi sets her sights on the 2024 O’pen Skiff World Championship at Lake Garda in the Junior Class and parallelly ventures into the challenging 29er class in the Youth Class, this girl will be the one to watch out for in the future!

About Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Age: 14 years

Lives in: Bandra, Mumbai

School: Ecole Mondiale World School (EMWS), Juhu, Mumbai

Anandi’s Instagram id: @anandi9443

About Phuket’s Kings Cup Regatta

The event started in 1987 to celebrate the late King Bhumibols birthday on December 5. A yachting enthusiast himself, King Bhumibol also happens to be patron of the Kings Cup. The Kings Cup Regatta attracts some of the worlds best yachtsmen, yachtswomen and their boats to the waters of Kata Beach, off the islands west coast, where these local and visiting sailors vie for the coveted trophy, creating a truly spectacular sight in the process. The races often begin in early December, lasting for a week.