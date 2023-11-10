National

Shillong Teer Lottery Result November 9, 2023

Shillong Teer Result 2023 Today 09-11-23 Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is distinguished from most other lotteries in India by its legality and its unique format. The game is conducted in accordance with the legal framework of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and it is overseen by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. – Shillong Teer Lottery Result November 9, 2023 – Second Round Result OUT

