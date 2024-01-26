InternationalNational

Shri Ram Mandir Mahotsav held in Kolkata on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The city of joy witnessed the Biggest Ram Mandir Celebration as over 2000 people came together to celebrate Shri Ram Mandir Mahotsav at Science City Auditorium in Kolkata on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

To celebrate Shri Ram Mandir Mahotsav, the organizers also honoured the Kar Sevaks who went to Ayodhya in 1990-1992

The Theme of the Program was “Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hai”. The Program also showed Live Telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony and Maha Aarti from Ayodhya.

Renowned Poets Shri Manoj Muntashir Shukla and Smt Kavi Singh were present to grace the occasion.

Shri Ram Mandir Mahotsav was organized by Gram Samriddhi Foundation, Pariwar; Shri Ram Seva Samiti, Paschim Bangal Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Vaidik Yatra and Haryana Charitable Society, Lions Club of Kolkata, Kankurgachhi.

