SKA Arcadia Redefines Ghaziabad’s Commercial Landscape

SKA Group, NCR’s promising real estate developer, has unveiled SKA Arcadia, positioned as the epitome of high-street commercial excellence that promises to redefine Ghaziabads commercial real estate landscape. Located in Sector-2, Wave City, along NH-24, Ghaziabad, the project is strategically situated merely a minute away from the 8-lane Delhi Meerut Expressway and 10 minutes from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, ensuring seamless connectivity for businesses and customers alike.

SKA Arcadia transforms the commercial panorama of Ghaziabad

The strategic positioning of SKA Arcadia just 5 minutes away from the proposed metro station, 20 minutes from Noida (Sector 62) via the 14-lane NH 24, 20 minutes from Greater Noida West, 25 minutes from Raj Nagar Extension, 35 minutes’ drive from Anand Vihar, 35 minutes from Akshardham Temple, 35 minutes from Noida Sector 18, and a mere 20-minute drive from Delhi, makes it conveniently accessible for residents and businesses alike. Being developed on NH 24, SKA Arcadia is well-connected with the flourishing localities of Ghaziabad, making it a lucrative destination for both retailers and visitors.

The one-of-its-kind commercial project is not just a mall but a future shopping haven for more than 2 Lac residents of Wave City. SKA Arcadia is one of Ghaziabads most spacious high-street malls, promising a retail experience like never before.

Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Director of SKA Group, expressed his excitement, stating, “SKA Arcadia represents our commitment to delivering unparalleled commercial spaces that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and residents. With its prime location, spacious design, and connectivity features, we believe it will emerge as a thriving hub for both local and surrounding communities. Through this project, we aim to introduce a high-street commercial project that lays the foundation for a new era in Ghaziabads commercial real estate.”