Surya Grahan 2024 Livestreaming: Surya Grahan When and Where to Watch

  Surya Grahan 2024 Livestreaming: Solar Eclipse When and Where to Watch | Details Here

An astronomical phenomenon, a solar eclipse is a time when Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun’s light either entirely or partially.

Surya Grahan 2024 Livestreaming: Solar Eclipse When and Where to Watch | Details Here
Total Solar Eclipse: Check Date, Timings And How To Watch surya Grahan

New Delhi: An astronomical phenomenon, a solar eclipse is a time when Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun’s light either entirely or partially. This year, the phenomenal event will take place on April 8 that will change the way the Sun and the Moon look to those on Earth. The total solar eclipse is set to be visible from Mexico, United States to Canada. Those residing in India will have to access a solar eclipse livestream, which NASA will be providing globally.

Surya Grahan 2024 Livestreaming: Top Points

  • An astronomical phenomenon, a solar eclipse is a time when Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun’s light either entirely or partially.
  • This year, the phenomenal event will take place on April 8 that will change the way the Sun and the Moon look to those on Earth.
  • The total solar eclipse is set to be visible from Mexico, United States to Canada.
  • Those residing in India will have to access a solar eclipse livestream, which NASA who will be providing the footage globally.

Sygazers will be able to watch Surya Grahan live view for around 12 hours – will commence on April 8 at 9:12 pm and will conclude on April 9 at 2:22 am. US space agency NASA says it will livestream the total solar eclipse. Watch the total solar eclipse here. A Norwegian skywatching website called Time and Date will also be livestreaming the event.




