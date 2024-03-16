Tourism Malaysia Hosts Product Briefing Seminar in Raipur

Tourism Malaysia is intensifying its promotional strategies towards Indian travellers by participating in B2B sessions and by organising Product Briefing Seminar in Raipur today.

Noriah Jaafar, Director, Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai (center)

The Product Briefing Seminar aims to highlight Malaysia as a VISA FREE and value for money destination for its various product offerings and attractive packages. Malaysia has all the attractions that appeal to travellers from India. Our diverse tourism offerings range from million-year-old rainforests, islands and beaches to shopping and luxury holidays.

Product partners of Tourism Malaysia i.e Resorts World Genting & Lexis Resort showcased their attractive offers.

Ms Noriah Jaafar, Director Tourism Malaysia Mumbai said, “We are happy to announce our Product Briefing Seminar in Raipur and we look forward for a very fruitful association with travel agents from Raipur to boost Indian tourist to visit Malaysia VISA FREE and this will help us to promote Malaysia.”

“India is a significant priority market for Malaysia, with strong economic ties and cultural connections. India is Malaysias fifth largest source of tourists. Malaysia recorded tourist arrivals 671,846 from January to December 2023 from India. In terms of air accessibility, 183 flights with 34,842 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia, and IndiGo. Malaysia is a bio-diversity country with rich tradition and culture. Our natural environment surrounded with rich flora & fauna, pristine beaches, theme parks, adventure activities, nightlife are very appealing for the any Indian tourist. Luxury enjoyed at affordable price is what Malaysia is and will be,” she added.

Apart from the business matching sessions, there will be seminars and product presentations focusing on leisure and niche tourism markets such as meeting & incentives groups (MICE), weddings, golfing, and family fun activities.

Tourism Malaysia mission is also to promote the recently lifted entry visa to Malaysia with visa-free entry for citizens of India for stays of up to 30 days beginning 1st December 2023 until 31st December 2024. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim. Additionally, it serves as a platform to promote Visit Malaysia 2026 through publicity coverage throughout the programme.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nations tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.