EC Announces ‘Vote-From-Home’ Facility For THESE Voters; Check Details

This is first time in history that the Election Commission of India has introduced the ‘vote-from-home’ option in the country.

An elderly voter being assisted by boy scouts as she arrives at a polling station to cast her vote in last year’s Rajasthan Assembly elections. (File Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: In a historic decision, the Election Commission on Saturday announced ‘vote-from-home’ facilities for citizens who are above 85 years of age and people suffering from physical disabilities.

The poll panel has also introduced several facilities for the elderly, people with disabilities, and citizens who need assistance, to ensure that every eligible person is able to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha election.

Check out some of the measures introduced by EC to ensure inclusive voting:

‘Vote-for-home’ option for elderly people who are over 85 years of age and citizens with 40 percent disability.

Transport facilities for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Wheelchairs and volunteers to assist the needy, elderly, and physically disabled people, to be deployed at polling stations

Saksham app to avail special facilities at polling booths

“Over 10.5 lakh polling booths across the country offer a seamless voting experience for voters, equipped with assured minimum facilities. From ramps for PwDs to assistance for pregnant women, our aim is inclusive participation. Every voice matters,” the poll authority said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Saturday announced the complete schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. The general elections will be in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024, the CEC announced.

Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same, the CEC announced.

Kumar also informed that over 97 crore voters are eligible to vote in the coming Lok Sabha polls as he urged everyone to ‘get inked’ and exercise their franchise.

The CEC said the panel is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country and urged every eligible to exercise their voting rights.

“We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked,” the CEC said flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Addressing a press conference in national capital New Delhi to announce the dates and schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters, while 1.82 crore are first-time voters.

