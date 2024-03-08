TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) under TVS Racing will mark its presence for the third consecutive year at the upcoming Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). Once again, the one-make series will see the inclusion of a multi-region rider participation in its bid to showcase excellence within the motorsports industry.

TVS Racing set for ARRC Season 2024

Replicating its domestic record, and continuing its international success after the first-ever TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) in 2022, TVS Racing is back with the third edition of the championship with more vigour and determination to create new records. Following its sheer dominance in domestic two-wheeler racing, TVS Racing is now geared up to host this flagship racing event this year alongside the FIM Asia (ARRC). Backed by four decades of racing pedigree, previous year’s championship demonstrated the product prowess of TVS Motor’s flagship motorcycle – TVS Apache RR 310 as it created a milestone for TVS Racing, setting a new top speed record of 215.9 kmph in its class at Chang International Circuit, Thailand. With a rich history and undisputed leadership in two-wheeler motorsports, TVS Racing has been instrumental in flourishing the racing performance culture and engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road” philosophy.

The season opener of the racing series scheduled to be held at Chang International Circuit, will be entertained by representatives from nine countries including new entries from Germany and Korea. Top three achievers, Md Muzakkir Mohamed of Malaysia, Hiroki Ono of Japan and Vorapong Malahuan of Thailand will be back once again for a full-season alongside selected riders from India and Indonesia as well as six newcomers for the season in the race category. The rider line-up will consist of fifteen riders in total.

The riders will race atop the TVS Asia OMC RR 310 motorcycle based on the stock TVS Apache RR 310, renowned for its exceptional performance, advanced aerodynamic design that is crafted in wind tunnel, and its agility as a race machine. For this season, the race bike’s performance has been further enhanced with an advanced EFi and electronics system. The overall braking has also been refined with improved engine braking, and a better and consistent brake system.

Commenting on the championship, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “Celebrating our third year at the Idemitsu FIM ARRC alongside TVS Asia OMC marks a significant milestone for TVS Racing. Its a testament to our enduring dedication to motorsport, excellence and innovation. Our continued participation underscores our commitment to pushing the limits of engineering and performance, while also providing an exciting platform for our riders to showcase their skills on the international stage. The race machines for this season of the championship get few important technical updates for further possibilities on the race performance. The engineering behind these race machines and insights from the races go into our products and showcase our strengths and transformations. As we embark on another thrilling season, we are eagerly excited by the opportunity to continue our legacy of success and to bring the thrill of racing to fans around the world. We look forward to another exciting year of competition, camaraderie, and, most importantly, the relentless pursuit of victory, and wish our racers luck for this season.”

Ron Hogg, Promotions Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing said, “TVS Asia OMC has been instrumental in the expansion of ARRC and since their debut in 2022, we have garnered vast support and recognition from our fanbase and motorsports community which has impacted the championship positively. This year, we are proud to mark the entries of two additional countries in the one-make series which I believe would also serve to broaden our brand proposition and incite new interests in the future. As we move forward, our goal remains the same which is to ensure our reach to a wider demography while elevating the standards of Asian motorsports.”

The riders of TVS Asia would also experience a new safety feature this season – the Alpinestars air-bag system, equipped in their racing suit this year. The air-bag is expected to further accentuate the safety functions while enhancing confidence among its riders for better performance. The Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will commence with Round 1 on 15th March 2024 with no changes to its racing format. The season will move forward with six rounds for year 2024.

TVS Asia One Make Championship 2024

No.

Name

Country

1.

Md Muzakkir Mohamed *

Malaysia

2.

Hiroki Ono *

Japan

3.

Vorapong Malahuan *

Thailand

4.

Md Ramdan Rosli **

Malaysia

5.

Decky Tiarno Aldy **

Indonesia

6.

KY Ahmed **

India

7.

Jagan Kumar **

India

8.

Chiranth Kumar **

India

9.

Sarthak Chavan **

India

10.

Riichi Takahira ***

Japan

11.

Atih Kanghair ***

Thailand

12.

Md Ervin Ekhsan ***

Singapore

13.

Casey Edward Clamor ***

Philippines

14.

Kim Min Jae ***

Korea

15.

Rocco Sessler ***

Germany

*top-three achievers

**existing riders

***newcomers

About TVS Racing

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982, has been integral in growing the racing performance culture and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road” strategy. The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest growing brands in their respective segments. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India in 1994.