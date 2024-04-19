Two Indian Students From Andhra Drown While Hiking With Friends In Scotlands Famous Tourist Spot

The incident took place when a group of friends, including Karuturi and Bolisetti, were hiking in a scenic tourist spot when they fell into the river and were carried away by strong currents.

Two Indian Students From Andhra Drown While Hiking With Friends In Scotland’s Famous Tourist Spot

Two students from India, Jitendranath Karuturi (26) and Chanhakya Bolisetti (22), tragically lost their lives after being swept away in a river while hiking at a popular tourist spot near Scotland’s Pitlochry town. The students, residents of Andhra Pradesh were pursuing Master’s degree at Dundee University. The incident took place when a group of friends, including Karuturi and Bolisetti, were hiking in a scenic tourist spot when they fell into the river and were carried away by strong currents. Their bodies were found by rescue personnel further away from the spot where they drowned on Wednesday.

Other students from the group alerted the police following which a search and rescue operation was launched and two bodies were recovered near the Linn of Tumme, a spot where two rivers meet, later that night. Authorities have confirmed that no foul play was involved in the drowning of the students. The bodies will undergo a post-mortem examination before being repatriated to their families in India. The Indian Consulate General is actively involved in coordinating assistance for the bereaved families.

As investigations continue, the post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Friday. Once completed, the bodies will be repatriated to India for the final rites and ceremonies.

“Two Indian students hailing from Andhra Pradesh drowned in an unfortunate incident Wednesday evening and their bodies were found a little downstream. The Consulate General of India has been in touch with the families of the students and a consular official has met the relative of one of the students who lives in the UK. The University of Dundee has assured of all help. The post-mortem is expected to take place on 19 April and thereafter procedures for repatriating bodies to India will be done,” the official said as quoted by TOI.







