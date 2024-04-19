Shillong Teer Result TODAY (19.04.2024)- First And Second Round Results ANNNOUNCEMENT SOON- Check Winning Numbers

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (19.04.24): All updates to the first and second round results will be declared here. Thanks for staying with us.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shillong Teer lottery results

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (April 19, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India’s most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely popular across the country. For all the viewers, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the game is legalised as per Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Result TODAY (19.04.2024): 1st and 2nd round results OUT SOON

Disclaimer: Attention all the viewers! Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. Also, all the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement towards lottery participation. Most importantly, neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024







