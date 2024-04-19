NationalPolitics

Who Is Nalin Prabhat, Senior IPS Officer To Head Indias Counter-Terrorism Force NSG

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 87 1 minute read

Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Who Is Nalin Prabhat, Senior IPS Officer To Head India's Counter-Terrorism Force NSG

Senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as the chief of National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s counter-terrorism force, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as the Director General, NSG for a period up to August 31, 2028 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Popularly known as the “black cats”, the federal contingency force NSG was raised in 1984. Before Nalin Prabhat, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary was holding the additional charge of the NSG.

Who is Nalin Prabhat

Prabhat, a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The ACC has also approved appointment of Sapna Tewari as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Tewari, a 1992 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, is currently working as Additional Director in the IB.

She has been appointed as the Special Director, IB for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or up to the date of her superannuation i.e. April 30, 2026, the order said.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 87 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

The Wait is Over, MTG Launched the Revised 2024 -25 Edition of All SOF Olympiad Books

4 hours ago

LIVE UPDATES | Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 1: Over 9.7% Voter Turnout Recorded Across 21 States Till 9 AM

4 hours ago

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Stone Pelting Reported In AP, Police Team Rushed To Spot; Crowd Dispersed

5 hours ago

Nagaland Lottery Result 1PM, 6PM, 8PM Winners List 19.04.2024 LIVE

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow