UP Police Issues Alert For Holi And Eid, Cops To Conduct Special Monitoring in Sensitive Areas

Lucknow: In view of the upcoming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh police have issued a special alert for the state. UP DGP in its order said that the police will hold special monitoring in sensitive areas ahead of Holi, Ramzan and Eid.

Additional security forces will be deployed. The DGP Headquarters has also sought details on traditional Holika Dahan, processions, and fairs. The officers have been given orders for maintaining peace and law & order in the state on Holi and Ramzan.

 


