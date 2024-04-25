Home

West Bengal BJP Releases Helpline Numbers To Deal With Untowardly Incident, Assist Voters

Kolkata: With an aim to deal with any untoward incident tomorrow during polls in the state, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released Helpline Numbers to assist the voters. It is important to note that the phone numbers and email Id shall be active from 5 AM tomorrow.

Help Line Number: 08062348405

Whatsapp Number : 8100876107

Email.Id – emergencyresponsebjp@gmail.com

To recall, sporadic incidents of violence marred the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal’s three parliamentary constituencies. Several injuries were also reported as TMC and BJP workers clashed mostly in the violence-prone Cooch Behar seat.

The TMC and BJP lodged around 100 and 50 complaints respectively, which are related to poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents in the initial hours of polling, as claimed by sources from both parties. Most complaints originated from Cooch Behar.

“We have received a few complaints and we are looking into them. However, we have no reports of any major incidents of violence so far. The polling has been peaceful,” a senior officer from the CEO’s office said.

The CEO’s office received approximately 500 complaints from various parties till 2pm, with most of the complaints swiftly resolved.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee criticised the Election Commission, alleging it functions as a “BJP commission.”

She accused the EC of favouring the BJP by deploying only central forces and excluding state forces in Cooch Behar.

“Using central forces in Cooch Behar in this manner raises questions. How can we expect a free and fair election under such circumstances? It’s shameful that the EC appears biased towards the BJP,” she said.







