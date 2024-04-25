Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 88 Seats Go To Polls Tomorrow in Second Phase Polling | Key Deets Here

Voting will begin at 7 am tomorrow and will conclude at 6 pm. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted June 4.

New Delhi: India will go for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow in a high-stakes battle across 13 states and union territories with the campaign marked by sharp jibes by the leaders of BJP as also by Congress and other opposition parties.

The second phase has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies including all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and one each in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

The second phase of polling was to be held on 89 seats but it has been deferred to May 7 in Betul in Madhya Pradesh due to death of BSP candidate.

Several opposition parties have come together to form INDIA bloc to put up common candidates against the BJP.

Interesting battles are lined up in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls and some prominent personalities are also in the fray. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is re-contesting from Wayanad. In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is seeking fourth successive term. Battles in Rajasthan in the second phase of polls include two union ministers, a former Assembly Speaker and sons of two former chief ministers.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini is again in the fray from Mathura. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from Rajnandgaon, DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural, and Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world’s largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 on 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout was registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.

The states and seats going to the polls tomorrow are:

Assam (five of total 14 seats) – Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor

Bihar (five out of total 40 seats) – Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Chhattisgarh (three out of total 11 seats) – Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Jammu and Kashmir – Jammu

Karnataka (14 of total 28 seats) – Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.

Kerala (all 20 seats) – Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh (six of 29 seats) – Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Maharashtra (8 of 48 seats) – Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Manipur – Outer Manipur)

Rajasthan (13 out of total 25 seats) Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Tripura – Tripura East

Uttar Pradesh (8 out of total 80 seats) – Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Bulandshahr

West Bengal (3 out of total 42 seats) – Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

An estimated 16 crore voters including 8.08 male, 7.8 crore female voters and 5,929 third gender electors are eligible to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, according to the Election Commission.







