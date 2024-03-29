Will Jamnagar Vote For Congress This Time?

The number of first-time voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is 1.8 crore.
Jamnagar Lok Saba Election 2024: The dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in 7 phases, beginning on April 19 followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.
The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and this will be the 18th Lok Sabha for which 96.8 crore voters will exercise their franchise. The number of first-time voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is 1.8 crore while 19.47 crore voters for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are in the age group of 20-29.
Gujarat will witness polling on May 7 in the third phase of the elections. The date of issue of gazette notification is set for April 12, while the last date for nominations is April 19.
Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Party Wise Candidates List
BJP: Poonamben Maadam
Congress: JP Maraviya
Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election 2019: Constituency Seat Winner
In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, BJP’s Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam defeated Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of Congress.
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule
Notification Date: 12 April
Last Date for filing nomination: 19 April
Scrutiny of nomination: 20 April
Last Date for withdrawal of nomination: 22 April
Date of poll: 7 May
Date of counting of votes/Result: 4 June 2024
No. of constituencies: 26
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Phase Wise
