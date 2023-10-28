25.5 C
New York

Cricket World Cup 2023: “Unfortunate What Happened…” – KL Rahul Provides Key Injury Update On Hardik Pandya Ahead Of England Clash

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

KL Rahul provided a massive update on Hardik Pandya’s fitness ahead of India’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com