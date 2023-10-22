13.4 C
New York

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Claims World Record, India Off To Brilliant Start Against New Zealand

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

IND vs NZ Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023:Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have given a steady start to Team India in the chase of 274

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com