13.4 C
New York

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Keep Scoreboard Ticking In Chase Of 274

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

IND vs NZ Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are solid in India’s chase of 274 runs against New Zealand

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com