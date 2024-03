Recent Match Report – India vs England 5th Test 2023/24

At least James Anderson scaled his own peak, claiming his 700th Test wicket in the day’s opening exchanges, to achieve an altitude that surely no other seam bowler will ever challenge. But it was left to another of Test cricket’s most enduring performers to put his personal seal on a landmark contest, as R Ashwin – in his 100th Test – took his own tally to 516 and counting, with 5 for 77, his 36th five-wicket haul , as victory was sealed inside two sessions on the third afternoon.