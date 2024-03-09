Recent Match Report – India vs England 5th Test 2023/24

India 477 (Gill 110, Rohit 103, Padikkal 65, Sarfaraz 56, Bashir 5-170) beat England 218 and 195 (Root 84, Ashwin 5-77) by an innings and 64 runs
It ended in an avalanche of wickets in the foothills of the Himalayas, as England’s bid to scale the heights on their tour of India descended into the depths of an innings defeat in Dharamsala, and an ignominious 4-1 series scoreline that – on this final, sorry evidence, if not the feistier fare that had preceded it – was an apt reflection of the enduring gulf between the sides.
At least James Anderson scaled his own peak, claiming his 700th Test wicket in the day’s opening exchanges, to achieve an altitude that surely no other seam bowler will ever challenge. But it was left to another of Test cricket’s most enduring performers to put his personal seal on a landmark contest, as R Ashwin – in his 100th Test – took his own tally to 516 and counting, with 5 for 77, his 36th five-wicket haul, as victory was sealed inside two sessions on the third afternoon.
