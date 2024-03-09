NationalPolitics

100 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Consuming Hostel Food, Hospitalised

Nearly 100 students complaint of stomach ache after consuming food from the hostel mess in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. Police are investigating the matter.

greater noida student food poisoning
Greater Noida: 100 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Consuming Hostel Food, Hospitalised

Greater Noida: Nearly 100 students from a hostel in Uttar Pradesh‘s Greater Noida were hospitalised after falling ill due to suspected food poisoning. The students complained of stomachache and vomiting after consuming food from the hostel mess. All of them have been diagnosed with food poisoning and are currently under medical treatment.

The hostel authorities informed the police about the incident and investigations into the case by the Food Department is underway.

Students complained about the stomach pain at around 9.30 pm on Friday, just after the dinner.

The authorities were informed after nearly 100 students complained of health issues.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)




