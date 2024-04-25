6 Dead, Several Injured As Car Rams Into Lorry In Telangana’s Suryapet

Suryapet: At least six people were dead after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry on Thursday in Telangana’s Suryapet. The incident took place on the Durgapuram Road under Kodad Police Station limits. According to the police, there were 10 people in the car at the time of the incident. They were travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Police said that the lorry driver has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







