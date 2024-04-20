Aashirvaad celebrates Rongali Bihu with a record-breaking Bihu dance

Aashirvaad Atta, India’s No.1 packaged atta brand and a trusted household name, continued its tradition of celebrating the vibrant spirit of Rongali Bihu in Assam. The 4-day event witnessed an overwhelming response from over 9000 participants, creating the record of Longest Relay Bihu Dance acknowledged by India Book of Records.

The beautifully adorned Aashirvaad Shudh Chakki Atta pandal at the Latasil Ground, took centre stage, showcasing the tapestry of Assam, featuring iconic symbols such as Japi, Dhol & Gamosa, With the reverberating beats of the Dhol, participants and spectators were seen immersing themselves in the festivities. The brand added a modern twist to the traditional celebrations by giving away participants their AI-generated Bihu avatars, personalized memorabilia relevant to the festival.

Mr. Anuj Rustagi, COO, Staples & Adjacencies, ITC Ltd., expressing his delight at the overwhelming response to the event, said, “Rongali Bihu holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam, and we at Aashirvaad are delighted to be a part of this celebration year after year. The enthusiasm and vigour displayed by the audience was truly a pleasure to witness. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this celebration and helped us attain the Record.”

In line with the brand’s proposition of having the ‘right amount of fibre to keep you fit and active’, the festivities extended beyond the record-breaking relay, exemplifying the brands commitment to health and overall well-being. The Aashirvaad Atta pandal engaged attendees with various cultural activities and games tailored to celebrate an active lifestyle. Women drawn from all corners of the state enthusiastically participated in numerous contests, vying for exciting prizes while embodying the brand’s message of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

