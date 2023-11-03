National

Cash-for-query Case: ‘Was Asked Most Cheap Sordid Questions At Ethics Panel Hearing’, Says Mahua Moitra, Nishikant Dubey Reacts

Photo of admin admin Send an email 1 hour ago
0 62 Less than a minute

Dubey had demanded an investigation into the allegation that Moitra gave her Parliament login ID to Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. – Cash-for-query Case: ‘Was Asked Most Cheap Sordid Questions At Ethics Panel Hearing’, Says Mahua Moitra, Nishikant Dubey Reacts

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 1 hour ago
0 62 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Maratha Quota: Manoj Jarange Ends Fast, Vows to Take Fight to Mumbai If …

29 mins ago

Section 144, Ban on Construction Activities: Gurugram Takes Strict Measures to Curb Air Pollution

1 hour ago

ITC’s Aashirvaad Mishti Doi brought the age-old ‘Doi-walas’ to life this festive season

2 hours ago

Vinay Hari Education Consultant Launches Zero-Expense Canadian Education Program

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button