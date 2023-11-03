Dubey had demanded an investigation into the allegation that Moitra gave her Parliament login ID to Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. – Cash-for-query Case: ‘Was Asked Most Cheap Sordid Questions At Ethics Panel Hearing’, Says Mahua Moitra, Nishikant Dubey Reacts
Source
Dubey had demanded an investigation into the allegation that Moitra gave her Parliament login ID to Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. – Cash-for-query Case: ‘Was Asked Most Cheap Sordid Questions At Ethics Panel Hearing’, Says Mahua Moitra, Nishikant Dubey Reacts