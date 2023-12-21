CII Recognized Cadila Pharmaceutical Limited Among the ‘Top 50 Innovative Companies in India’

Cadila Pharmaceuticals, a privately held pharmaceutical company, has achieved distinction at the esteemed CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023. Acknowledged as one of the “Top 50 Innovative Companies of India,” Cadila Pharmaceuticals commitment to innovation has earned it this prestigious recognition in New Delhi.

Raj Prakash Vyas receiving award for Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

A distinguished panel of experts selected Cadila Pharmaceuticals for this accolade, underscoring the companys unwavering dedication to pioneering advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

On December 15, Raj Prakash Vyas, President of Corporate Affairs at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, received the award on behalf of the company in a ceremony attended by key opinion leaders and notable figures from Indias corporate realm. The event was graced by esteemed personalities such as Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Vipin Sondhi, Chairman of CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023, and Alok Nanda, Co-chairman of CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023.

Among the groundbreaking innovations from Cadila, showcased were Rabeloc IV, Sepsivac, Polycap, Resorine, Cadiflu, MycidacC, ThRabis, and others. These innovations, Mr. Vyas emphasized, represent the companys commitment to advancing healthcare solutions that have the potential to reshape the landscape of public health in India.

“At Cadila Pharmaceuticals, our focus on innovation is not just about creating medicines; its about catalyzing positive change. Our innovations are designed to address critical public health problems, contributing to a healthier and more resilient society,” affirmed Mr. Vyas.

The CII Industrial Innovation Awards, instituted in 2014, serve to identify and celebrate innovative enterprises across diverse industry segments in India. These awards provide a platform for companies to gain national and international recognition for their innovative products and services. Recognized as one of the most coveted innovation awards in the country, the CII Industrial Innovation Awards not only honor innovation champions in Indian industry but also enhance their competitiveness in both domestic and global markets. Cadila Pharmaceuticals stands proud as a beacon of innovation in the pharmaceutical landscape, embodying excellence and commitment to healthcare advancement.

About Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a rich history of over seven decades. Established in 1951, the company has consistently focused on creating innovative and affordable healthcare solutions for people worldwide. With a strong commitment to ethics, quality, and integrity, Cadila Pharmaceuticals strives to make a positive impact on healthcare delivery, driving its mission to provide affordable and accessible medicines for a healthier world.

For more information, please visit our website www.cadilapharma.com.