A huge number of people visit the temple this time of the year as it is the holy month of ‘Kartik’, he said, adding that they are facing difficulties as the administration closed three of the four gates, and is allowing entry only through the ‘Singha Dwar’. – Congress Announces ‘Tulsi Yatra’ In Odisha To Protest Against ‘Mismanagement’ At Puri Temple
Source
A huge number of people visit the temple this time of the year as it is the holy month of ‘Kartik’, he said, adding that they are facing difficulties as the administration closed three of the four gates, and is allowing entry only through the ‘Singha Dwar’. – Congress Announces ‘Tulsi Yatra’ In Odisha To Protest Against ‘Mismanagement’ At Puri Temple