Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases 7th List of Candidates; CP Joshi To Contest From Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress Party has released a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including top leaders like CP Joshi.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: The Congress Party has released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. CP Joshi to contest from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Damodar Gurjar to contest from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand. Among the top candidates, E Thukaram has been given the ticket from Bellary, Sunil Bose from Chamarajanagar, Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkbalapur, Damodar Gurjar from Rajsamand, and CP Joshi from Bhilwara.

Congress Likely To Release Lok Sabha poll manifesto on April 5

Congress is likely to announce its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters on April 5, sources said on Friday. According to party sources, right after the release of the manifesto, two massive rallies will take place in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6.

The party sources mentioned that Sonia Gandhi will likely be present at the Jaipur rally. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that the manifesto would be announced in Jaipur on April 6. The Congress had formed a manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The convenor of the committee is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are the other members.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who heads the Maniesfto committee, said that the party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha polls will be a “people’s manifesto,” and apart from public consultations by party leaders, suggestions have been taken through e-mail and a website.

The party’s electoral campaign revolves around the theme of ‘five Nyays, comprising Bhagidari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Yuva Nyay. Congress had earlier announced that it would be giving 25 guarantees, five in each category.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)







