Delhi Budget 2024: Govt Allocates Over Rs 16,300 Cr For Education In FY 25 | Check Details Here

Delhi Budget 2024: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday presented the capital city’s budget for the financial year 2024-25. The Budget Session of the national capital’s Assembly started on 15 February and has been extended till 8 March. While presenting the Budget, FM Atishi announced that the Delhi Government has allocated Rs 16,396 crore for education for Financial Year 25. Notably, this year’s budget is the longest Assembly session under the Aam Adami Party’s regime in the capital city. The Kejriwal-led government made its priority to focus on education, health, power, and roads, among others in the budget.

‘We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram’, says Atishi

“We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of ‘Ram Rajya’. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years. There is a lot to be done to establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi but a lot has been done in the last 9 years..,” Atishi said.

While presenting the Budget 2024-25, the Delhi Finance Minister stated that she is not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal Government but also presenting the changing picture of the national capital.

“Today I am not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government, but I will also present the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years…” Delhi FM Atishi said.

“…In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was Rs 4.95 lakh crores and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to Rs 11.08 lakh crores. In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average…Today, I am going to present a budget of Rs 76,000 crores…” Atishi added.

“…Not a single penny is going to be received as share in central taxes in this budget of Rs 76,000 crore…Till now it was that the child of a rich family would be rich and the child of a poor family would be poor but this was completely contrary to the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’. Kejriwal government has changed it…Today the children of labourers are going to become managing directors. 2,121 children studying in Kejriwal government schools have passed the JEE and NEET examinations. Education has been the priority of our government. In 2015 we doubled the education budget. We spend 1/4th of our expenditure on education only…For this year we are making a provision of Rs 16,396 crores for education…” said Delhi Minister Atishi.

On March 1, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the state’s Economic Survey in the Assembly. As per the survey, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the capital city in 2022-23 was at Rs 10,14,000 crore.

“GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2023-24 is likely to reach Rs 11,07,746 crore at a growth of 9.1 per cent over 2022-23. The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was 10,14,000 crore. In post-COVID times, our real GSDP grew at 8.76 per cent in 2021-22 and 7.85 per cent in 2022-23, faster than the rest of the country. Delhi’s population constitutes 1.5 per cent of India’s population, while GSDP contributes nearly 3.9 per cent to India’s GDP.” the economic survey read.

(With ANI inputs)