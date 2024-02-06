DN Homes, Bhubaneswar, Crowned as “Emerging Real Estate Developer of the Year” at NAREDCO NextGen Conclave & Icons – 2024

In a significant recognition of its growing influence in the real estate sector, DN Homes has been honored with the prestigious “Emerging Real Estate Developer of the Year” award at the NAREDCO NextGen Conclave & Icons – 2024. The gala event took place on 2nd February 2024, at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi, gathering the elite of the real estate world of the country at a grand ceremony.

Ratnamala Swain, Director of DN Homes, proudly accepts the Emerging Real Estate Developer of the Year award at NAREDCO NextGen Conclave & Icons – 2024

The award was presented to Ratnamala Swain, Director of DN Homes, who graced the event with her presence. Chairman, DN Group, Jagadish Prasad Naik later said that this award signifies the alignment of the companys commitment to the progressive vision of Honble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik. It also establishes the organizations adoption of the 5T policy of the Government, exemplified by the relentless and indomitable efforts of Chairman 5T, Govt. of Odisha, Shri VK Pandian, who is leading the fast-tracking of Odisha as one of the fastest growing states in the country.

The award is an assertion of the organisations rapid ascent as a key player in the real estate sector. Expressing her gratitude, Ratnamala Swain said, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire DN Homes team under the exemplary leadership of its visionary chairman Shri Jagdish Prasad Naik. This title reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in real estate development. Our focus has always been on creating spaces that resonate with the aspirations of modern homeowners, and this accolade further strengthens our resolve to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

DN Homes has consistently demonstrated its prowess in delivering state-of-the-art real estate projects, which not only redefine luxury living but also contribute significantly to the economic and infrastructural development of the region. The award at NAREDCO NextGen Conclave & Icons – 2024 is a clear indicator of the companys rising prominence and its potential to shape the future of real estate in India.

About DN Homes

Since its inception in 2003, DN Homes has emerged as one of the leading developers in Odisha, known for its adherence to global standards and a commitment to innovation and quality. The company has diversified into various sectors, including education, hospitality, retail, infrastructure and seafood exports, under the DN Group. Notable projects like Hotel Vivanta in collaboration with IHCL (Tata Group), The DN Wisdom Tree Global School, and the pioneering DN Regalia Mall & Multiplex exemplify its vision and excellence. With ambitious expansion plans, DN Homes continues to innovate and excel in its core and emerging business domains, setting new paradigms in the real estate and allied sectors.