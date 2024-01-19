DPSG Student Secures a Grant of Rs. 3 crores from Tata Scholarship Fund and Admission at the Ivy League Cornell University

Ashee B. Bansaal, a grade 12 student and the school captain of Delhi Public School Ghaziabad (DPSG), Meerut Road has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing admission to the Ivy League Cornell University (Cornell College of Engineering) in the early decision round. Ashee has been awarded the distinguished Tata Scholarship, a comprehensive grant amounting to Rs. 3 Crores over four years which encompasses all essential aspects of her academic journey, covering tuition fees, housing, food, books, and other living expenses.

From Left to Right: Capt. (Dr.) Dinisha Bhardwaj, Principal of DPSG Meerut Road; Ashee B. Bansaal, School Captain with her mother Mrs. Pallavi Bansaal

Encouraged by her teachers, Ashees journey into the realm of innovation began with her passion for science. From an early age, she displayed a keen interest in exploring the endless possibilities of science and technology. Little did she know that her curiosity and dedication would lead her to create something that could potentially change lives. Ashee has created the Safety Shoe, which is a groundbreaking invention that has garnered well-deserved recognition not only within her school but also from local authorities. This incredible footwear is designed with an array of features aimed at enhancing the safety of women and children, especially in emergencies.

It is noteworthy that DPSG schools are known for their rich faculty, drawn from some of the top institutes in the country. These modern educators have helped shape and motivate the lives of several generations of young urbane children by implementing outstanding rigour in academics, performing and visual arts, and sports for decades.

The School Principal, Capt. (Dr) Dinisha Bhardwaj Singh complimented Ashee on her incredible accomplishments and wished her continued success in her academic endeavours at Cornell University. Capt. (Dr.) Dinisha Bhardwaj Singh said, “Ashee B Bansaals remarkable achievement in academics, literature, and innovation is truly commendable, and her journey at Cornell University is anticipated with great enthusiasm. On behalf of DPSG, I extend our heartiest congratulation to Ashee and her parents on her stupendous achievements.”

Ashee is also an AP Scholar with Distinction; AIR 2 in CBSE Grade 10 Board exams in 2022; and has bagged numerous accolades in International Olympiads along with NTSE scholarship. She is the author of Silent Voices, Loud Whispers – a book containing 100 poems selling worldwide on Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle). Ashee is also a member of The New York Academy of Sciences Junior Academy and 1000 Girls 1000 Futures Mentorship Program since November 2022. She has 500+ Microsoft Certificates, 3 ISRO certificates as well as 12 course certifications from a variety of universities like Caltech, Stanford, and University of Edinburgh. This outstanding achievement reflects not only Ashees academic prowess but also her commitment to excellence and innovation. These achievements formed the basis of the prestigious Tata Scholarship being awarded to her by Cornell University.

DPSG Schools (DPSG Meerut Road, DPSG Vasundhara, DPSG International, DPSG Palam Vihar, DPSG Sushant Lok, DPSG Faridabad and DPSG Dehradun) offer a structured Career Counselling & University Placements that provides one-on-one guidance on university placements and scholarships to students.

For more inspiring academic stories from DPSG Schools, please visit: www.dpsgs.org.