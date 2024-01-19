BenQ’s State-of-the-Art Smart Class Technology Contributes to the Government’s Vision for Viksit Bharat@2047

BenQ, a leading provider of advanced display technology solutions founded in Taiwan in 2001, with a prominent presence in the Indian display technology market, highlights its contribution to the Government of Indias visionary initiative, Viksit Bharat @2047.

BenQs State-of-the-Art Smart Class Technology Contributes to the Governments Vision for Viksit Bharat@2047â

Under the Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth initiative, BenQ aims to bring ease of education to the remotest part of India and educate each student through smart and virtual learning technology.

Based out of Taiwan, BenQ has been at the forefront of executing government orders for projectors and Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) in various states, including Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Daman & Diu.

The companys commitment to advancing education through cutting-edge display technology is evident in its support for over 4 lakh classrooms across the nation. One of BenQs unique strengths lies in its ability to extend its reach to the remotest parts of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kashmir, and Aizwal. By providing state-of-the-art products, BenQ ensures that even classrooms in these remote areas have access to advanced learning technologies.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, underscores, “BenQ takes immense pride in being a pivotal force in Indias education sector. As a state-of-the-art Taiwanese brand, our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge display technology has played a vital role in facilitating virtual and high-quality learning experiences, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, when students faced limited access to traditional classrooms. Moving forward, our steadfast goal is to continue shaping the future of education by addressing challenges in remote learning through innovative display technologies.”

In line with its objective of promoting education through technology adoption and enhancing learning experiences for students in marginalized regions, BenQ collaborated with the Ranjitsinh Disale Foundation. The foundation was established by Ranjitsinh Disale, – a coveted Indian educator and the only Indian winner of the ‘Global Teacher’ award. Through this collaboration, BenQ has installed Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in 20 Zila Parishad schools in the district of Solapur in Maharashtra.

