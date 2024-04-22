EaseProp’s Knowledge Report on SM REITs Foresees Faster Monetisation of Real Estate Assets and Good Opportunities for Investors

In recent years, the real estate market in India has shown tremendous growth driven by factors such as infrastructure development, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. More and more retail investors are drawing towards the lucrative real estate sector. A notable shift in redefining this sector is the introduction of Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs) with lower asset size of INR 50 crores which would unlock more avenues to monetise real estate assets.

EaseProps Knowledge Report on SM REITs

According to Mr. Pankaj Jain, Founder of EaseProp, “SM REITs is expanding retail investor participation with minimum requirement of 200 investors and helping low ticket size investors with investment amount as low as INR 10 lacs, to bet on high-value assets. He also adds that SEBI’s move to ensure enhanced investor protection will further boost investor confidence and promote accountability and transparency within the real estate sector.“

His company, EaseProp in association with Global Realty Institute (GRI) as its knowledge partner, presents the latest knowledge report on SM REITs, offering invaluable insights into the real estate sector. The report outlines Global context of REITs and the regulatory framework for SM REITs in India. It also details out study on the investment outlook for investors in SM REITs in India to help them navigate this opportunity.

There is an interesting section in the knowledge report that showcases the success stories of Indian REITs. The report delves deeper into the intricacies of REITs and analyses market trends and the impact of digital technologies in reshaping the real estate industry.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mr. Pankaj Jain says, “Our knowledge report is backed by extensive analysis to empower investors with actionable intelligence that can not only help them to make informed decisions but also to maximize their returns on investment.”

Check out the report to gain valuable market insights on SM REITs: Unlocking Monetisation of Real Estate Assets at easeprop.com/insights.php.

For more information, reach out to Mr. Pankaj Jain at 9312213765 or pjainonline@gmail.com.