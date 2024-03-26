Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

Home

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Poll Dates, Constituency, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Parliamentary Elections of Nagaland is scheduled to take place in the first phase of the the election schedule on April 19, 2024. Tokheko Yepthomi of the NDPP-BJP alliance received victory in the Lok sabha Elections 2019 against KL Chisti of the Congress with a a significant margin. The state of Nagaland consists of only one Lok Sabha Constituency.

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule

Poll event Phase (1) Notification Date 20 March 2024 Last Date for filing nomination 27 March 2024 Scrutiny of nomination 28 March 2024 Last Date for withdrawal of nomination 30 March 2024 Date of poll 19 April 2024 Date of counting of votes/Result 4 June 2024

Nagaland Lok Sabha Seats

The Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat representing Nagaland in the Lower House of Parliament.

Parties And Alliance

There are 2 major alliance contesting for the Lok Sabha Constituency Of Nagaland.

BJP led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) INC led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

Nagaland Lok Sabha 2024: Party Wise Candidates List

Both the major alliance contesting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled on April 19, have release the names of candidates contesting for the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency.

NDPP Chumben Murry INC S. Supongmeren Jamir

Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency Winners So Far

Election Member Party 1967 S. C. Jamir Nagaland Nationalist Organisation 1971 A. Kevichüsa United Front of Nagaland 1977 Rano M. Shaiza United Democratic Front 1980 Chingwang Konyak Independent 1984 Chingwang Konyak Indian National Congress 1989 Shikiho Sema Indian National Congress 1991 Imchalemba Nagaland People’s Council 1998 K. Asungba Sangtam Indian National Congress 1999 K. Asungba Sangtam Indian National Congress 2004 W. Wangyuh Konyak Nagaland People’s Front 2009 C. M. Chang Nagaland People’s Front 2014 Neiphiu Rio Nagaland People’s Front 2019 Tokheho Yepthomi Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party







