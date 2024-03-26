NationalPolitics

Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 40 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

The BJP led NDPP emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections securing 49.73% votes defeating the INC.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know
Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Poll Dates, Constituency, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Parliamentary Elections of Nagaland is scheduled to take place in the first phase of the the election schedule on April 19, 2024.  Tokheko  Yepthomi of the NDPP-BJP alliance received victory in the Lok sabha Elections 2019 against KL Chisti of the Congress with a a significant margin.  The state of Nagaland consists of only one Lok Sabha Constituency.

Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule

Poll event Phase (1)
Notification Date 20 March 2024
Last Date for filing nomination 27 March 2024
Scrutiny of nomination 28 March 2024
Last Date for withdrawal of nomination 30 March 2024
Date of poll 19 April 2024
Date of counting of votes/Result 4 June 2024

Nagaland Lok Sabha Seats

The Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat representing Nagaland in the Lower House of Parliament.

Parties And Alliance

There are 2 major alliance contesting for the Lok Sabha Constituency Of Nagaland.

  1. BJP led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)
  2. INC led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

Nagaland Lok Sabha 2024: Party Wise Candidates List

Both the major alliance contesting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024  scheduled on April 19, have release the names of candidates contesting for the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency.

NDPP Chumben Murry
INC S. Supongmeren Jamir

Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency Winners So Far 

Election Member Party
1967 S. C. Jamir Nagaland Nationalist Organisation
1971 A. Kevichüsa United Front of Nagaland
1977 Rano M. Shaiza United Democratic Front
1980 Chingwang Konyak Independent
1984 Chingwang Konyak Indian National Congress
1989 Shikiho Sema Indian National Congress
1991 Imchalemba Nagaland People’s Council
1998 K. Asungba Sangtam Indian National Congress
1999 K. Asungba Sangtam Indian National Congress
2004 W. Wangyuh Konyak Nagaland People’s Front
2009 C. M. Chang Nagaland People’s Front
2014 Neiphiu Rio Nagaland People’s Front
2019 Tokheho Yepthomi Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 40 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

NCW Writes to EC, Registers Complaint Against Supriya Shrinate Over Her Purported Post On Kangana Ranaut

12 hours ago

2 Devotees Killed, 7 Injured In Stampede At Charan Ganga Holy Spring

17 hours ago

Congress Releases Sixth List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Political Debut: Himachal Congress Chief Expresses Doubts On Actress’s Role

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow