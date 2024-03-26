Full Schedule, Key Constituencies, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

The BJP led NDPP emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections securing 49.73% votes defeating the INC.
Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Parliamentary Elections of Nagaland is scheduled to take place in the first phase of the the election schedule on April 19, 2024. Tokheko Yepthomi of the NDPP-BJP alliance received victory in the Lok sabha Elections 2019 against KL Chisti of the Congress with a a significant margin. The state of Nagaland consists of only one Lok Sabha Constituency.
Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule
|Poll event
|Phase (1)
|Notification Date
|20 March 2024
|Last Date for filing nomination
|27 March 2024
|Scrutiny of nomination
|28 March 2024
|Last Date for withdrawal of nomination
|30 March 2024
|Date of poll
|19 April 2024
|Date of counting of votes/Result
|4 June 2024
Nagaland Lok Sabha Seats
The Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency is the only Lok Sabha seat representing Nagaland in the Lower House of Parliament.
Parties And Alliance
There are 2 major alliance contesting for the Lok Sabha Constituency Of Nagaland.
- BJP led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)
- INC led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)
Nagaland Lok Sabha 2024: Party Wise Candidates List
Both the major alliance contesting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled on April 19, have release the names of candidates contesting for the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency.
|NDPP
|Chumben Murry
|INC
|S. Supongmeren Jamir
Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency Winners So Far
|Election
|Member
|Party
|1967
|S. C. Jamir
|Nagaland Nationalist Organisation
|1971
|A. Kevichüsa
|United Front of Nagaland
|1977
|Rano M. Shaiza
|United Democratic Front
|1980
|Chingwang Konyak
|Independent
|1984
|Chingwang Konyak
|Indian National Congress
|1989
|Shikiho Sema
|Indian National Congress
|1991
|Imchalemba
|Nagaland People’s Council
|1998
|K. Asungba Sangtam
|Indian National Congress
|1999
|K. Asungba Sangtam
|Indian National Congress
|2004
|W. Wangyuh Konyak
|Nagaland People’s Front
|2009
|C. M. Chang
|Nagaland People’s Front
|2014
|Neiphiu Rio
|Nagaland People’s Front
|2019
|Tokheho Yepthomi
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
