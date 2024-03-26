Kerala CM Challenges BJP To Abandon ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ As It Was Coined By Muslim

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday challenged the BJP to renounce the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as they were coined by Muslim. He further mentioned that the member of ‘Sangh Parivar’ often use these slogans which were not given by any sangh member, but a muslim named Azimullah Khan.

“In several programmes, we now hear Sangh Parivar officials telling people to shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Who invented the slogan Bharat Mata Ki Jai? Was it a Sangh Parivar leader? I’m not sure if the Sangh Parivar knows about this. His name is Azimullah Khan. I’m not sure if they’re aware that he is not a Sangh Parivar leader,” the Kerala Chief Minister stated.

Pinarayi’s Challenge To BJP

He stated, “He was the prime minister of the Maratha Peshwa Nana Saheb in the nineteenth century. We should know that he invented the phrase Bharat Mata ki Jai. I’m not sure if the Sangh Parivar will opt not to chant the slogan because it was created by a Muslim.”

Addressing a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 at Mallapuram, the Chief Minister urged the BJP to reflect on the inclusive spirit of India’s independence movement, where people from all faiths and backgrounds united under the banner of freedom and equality. He fiurther challenged the BJP to demonstrate their commitment to secularism by disassociating themselves from a slogan with such a diverse and inclusive origin.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chief Minister’s Urge To Establish Democratic India

CM Vijayan lashed out at leaders campaigning for the extradition of Muslims from India to Pakistan, saying, “Similarly, a former diplomat, Abid Hasan, created the term ‘Jai Hind’. So Jai Hind is a Muslim contribution. As a result, I believe that the Sangh Parivar, which advocates for Muslims to leave India and relocate to Pakistan, should be aware of this history.

The Chief Minister further urged that we must work together to overcome communal groups and establish a more democratic India.

In a post on social networking site X (formerly twitter), the Chief Minister said, “Joined the massive rally against the implementation of the #CAA in Malappuram today.” People stepped out for the demonstration in significant numbers, demonstrating Kerala’s deep-rooted secular ethos. Let us work together to overcome sectarian forces and build a more democratic India.

Joined the massive rally against the implementation of #CAA in Malappuram today. People turned out for the protest in large numbers, reflecting Kerala’s deep-rooted secular heritage. Let’s unitedly move forward to defeat the communal forces and build a more democratic India. pic.twitter.com/deGVBbdhBJ — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) March 25, 2024

Supreme Court’s Notice To Centre

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre about motions for a stay on the Citizen Amendment Rules 2024, which were introduced to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

The Kerala-based political party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) approached the Supreme Court the day after the Central government announced the CAA Rules, seeking a stay on their implementation.

What Is CAA?

On March 11, the Central Government notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, which effectively brought into force the controversial CAA of 2019. The Citizenship Act 2019, amends the Citizenship Act of 1955, making illegal migrants eligible for citizenship if they (a) belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities and (b) are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan. It is only applicable to migrants who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. According to the change, certain locations in the Northeast are exempt from the clause.

(With inputs from ANI)