G Square Unveils Commercial Plots in Coimbatore’s Largest Communities, Assuring Access to 20,000 Potential Consumers

The commercial plots to be available in prime locations like Kovaipudur, Coimbatore (L&T) Bypass and other major localities of Chennai

G Square, South India’s largest plot promoter has announced the availability of commercial plots in the largest plotted communities in Coimbatore. The commercial plots will mainly be present in the prime localities of Coimbatore and Chennai, mainly Kovaipudur (next to CS Academy) and the Coimbatore (L&T) Bypass near the Trichy Road Junction.

The commercial plots to be available in prime locations like Kovaipudur, Coimbatore (L&T) Bypass and other major localities of Chennai

The commercial plots located in two of the city’s largest secured plotted communities which can harbor 3000-7000 families are expected to ensure a customer flow of 20000 consumers. The commercial plots ranging from 3 cents to 100 cents in Kovaipudur and 21 cents to 84 cents on the Coimbatore (L&T) Bypass will both start from Rs.12 Lakh/ cent and will be suitable to accommodate numerous commercial projects such as IT Parks, Malls, Multiplexes, Petrol pump stations, Banks, Office spaces, Retail stores, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Supermarkets, Restaurants and much more.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director, G Square Realtors Private Limited said, “Not many are aware that G Square along with providing people with plots where they can build their dream home, also provides commercial plots in prime locations, where they can build and set up their business space. These plots can accommodate businesses from small to large scale which will range from small retail stores to huge IT parks, malls, petrol pumps, and much more. Commercial plots often play a crucial role in depicting the enhancement of the infrastructural development of a locality and further even boost the land appreciation rate over time. The biggest advantage of these commercial plots is that it is strategically placed in the most prime locations of the city and additionally placed right next to the secured communities of our residential projects, which will itself make it a prospect for good business from a community of more than 3000-7000 residing communities and 20000 moving consumers. Our commercial plots business wing will further extend its operations from Coimbatore and Chennai to the other locations of Tamil Nadu as well in the coming years and will be a wonderful investment for all scales of business ventures. We are proud to announce that now G Square will not only provide you with the perfect plot for your dream home but will also provide you the perfect plot for your dream business.“

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

G Square has also announced the availability of Commercial plots in prime localities of Chennai such as:

Madhavaram (Next to Narayana School), where plots ranging from 2555-3062 Sq.ft. are being sold at Rs.10000 / Sq.ft.

Tambaram (Irumbuliyur), where plots ranging from 8650- 27500 Sq.ft. are being sold at Rs.14500/ Sq.ft.

Oragadam (Next to NSK Global Bearing), where plots ranging from 39029-50000 Sq.ft are being sold at Rs.2000/ Sq.ft.

Neelankarai, ECR, where plots ranging from 2400-6000 Sq.ft. are being sold at Rs. 14600 Sq.ft.

Madhavaram Highway, where plots ranging from 12500-16700 Sq.ft. are being sold at Rs. 12500 Sq.ft.

About G Square

G Square is South India’s No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square’s secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India’s most potential addresses with G Square’s easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square’s secured communities. With “2 Years of Free Maintenance” and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.