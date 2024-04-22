Home

How Weather Will Be During Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections? IMD Shares Weather Report With ECI

The Commission directed MoHFW to issue necessary instructions to health authorities in states to prepare for and extend assistance in case of heatwave conditions affecting election operations.

Tura [Meghalaya], Apr 19 (ANI): Voters hold umbrellas as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, at a polling station in Tura on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that there is no major concern about the heat wave for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled for April 26.

The IMD has forecast “normal weather” for the 13 States/UTs going to polls in the second phase. Given reports of the above-normal temperatures and heat waves in certain parts of the country, the ECI on Monday held a meeting with the concerned agencies to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures to mitigate any risk due to hot weather conditions during the period of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The meeting chaired by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was attended by the Additional Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Head of Department, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and DG Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The following decisions were taken during the meeting:

A task force comprising officials from ECI, IMD, NDMA, and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will review the impact of heatwave and humidity, five days before each polling phase for any concerning developments and mitigatory measures, if necessary.

The Commission has instructed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue guidelines to state health authorities for preparation and support in the event of heatwave conditions impacting election processes.

The Commission is set to conduct a distinct review with State CEOs to guarantee sufficient provisions at polling stations, such as shamiyanas, drinking water, fans, and other essential minimum facilities, in accordance with its advisory issued on March 16, 2024.

IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities shall be carried out amongst the public for precautionary measures (Dos and Don’ts) to mitigate the heat wave impact in polling station areas.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, the Commission had already issued an advisory dated 16.03.2024 to all CEOs regarding “Prevention of Heat Wave Impact” along with the Commission’s standing instructions regarding Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations for strict compliance by all CEOs in States/UTs.







