Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections: EC Discusses Measures To Mitigate Heatwave Risks As IMD Predicts Searing Temps This Poll Season

The Election Commission chaired a meeting to discuss measures for mitigating the risks posed by heatwave conditions during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu hold a meeting with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials in the view of forecast of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in different parts of the country for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission Monday convened a meeting with various stakeholders, including officials from weather departments like the IMD and the Met, to discuss methods of mitigating the risks posed the ongoing heatwaves in parts of the country.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, discussed measures to lessen the effects of heatwaves on voters, poll officials, and security personnel during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was also attended by officers of the Indian Meteorological Department, National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Six more phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, are yet to be held, as weather authorities have forecasted above-normal temperatures and heat waves in parts of the country.

IMD providing inputs, forecasts to EC

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the weather agency is continuously in touch with the Election Commission and providing inputs and forecasts about the place where polls are scheduled to be held.

“IMD is in continuous touch with the Election Commission of India. Along with seasonal forecasts, we are doing monthly, week-wise and everyday forecasts and giving them forecasts about heat waves, and humidity levels. We are providing the ECI, inputs and forecasts about the places where elections are going to be held in different phases,” the IMD director said.

PM Modi chairs meeting

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting earlier this month to review preparedness for the ensuing heat wave season.

In the April 11 meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June 2024 including the forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over Central India and western peninsular India.

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water.

IMD predicted above-normal temperatures

IMD had issued an updated Seasonal Outlook for the hot weather season (April to June) 2024, in which it said, above Normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over central India and western peninsular India.

“Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of western Himalayan region, NE states and north Odisha during this hot weather season,” IMD Director General, Mohapatra told reporters.

Talking about the impact of heatwaves, the IMD chief said that during heatwaves elevated temperatures pose significant risks, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“Prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems. To address these challenges, authorities must take proactive measures like providing access to cooling centres, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas. Efforts are also needed for safeguarding public health and minimizing the adverse impacts of heat waves,” he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday which saw a 60 per cent voter turnout across 21 States and Union Territories.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly.

(With ANI inputs)







