Opalus Series Lever Handles by Hafele

Every time we enter a new space, it all begins with a ‘first touch’ – the door handle. When we take hold of it, new spaces, expanses and whole new worlds open up to us. And so, we believe that the door handle acts as a connecting element between people and spaces.

Hafeles Opalus Anthracite

The new Opalus Series Designer Lever Handles by Hfele derives its name from the Sanskrit word ‘Upal’ which means ‘precious stone’ and is exquisitely crafted to impeccably embellish your contemporary architectural doors. Available in a host of designs and finishes, this series has been carefully put together to offer you maximum flexibility and choice while designing your interior. Made of high-quality brass material, these lever handles are durable and offer a hassle-free experience.

Hafeles Opalus Rose Gold

Log onto www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410 to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Website: www.hafeleindia.com/en

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.