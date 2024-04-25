Indian Air Force Plane Crashes in Jaisalmer

Home

News

Breaking News: Indian Air Force’s Plane Crashes in Jaisalmer

AN IAF’s Plane Crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Thursday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News: Indian Air Force’s Plane Crashes in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: An uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in a village in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Thursday morning. No casualties have been reported in the crash. A fire brigade, district and air force officials rushed to the spot after getting the information. The cause is not known yet and is still to be ascertained.

Notably, the aircraft was an unmanned aerial vehicle that the IAF used to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance activities.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







