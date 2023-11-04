Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) gets new Office Bearers

Businessman, writer, and philanthropist Mr. Ameya Prabhu, Founder, and Managing Director of NAFA Capital Advisors, a Mumbai-based asset management and financial firm, took over as the President of the coveted Indian Chamber of Commerce ( ICC) at a high-profile Annual General Meeting ( AGM) of the chamber held at Taj Bengal Kolkata on October 31, 2023.

Several senior industry leaders, sports personalities, and other celebrities graced the function. It is to be noted that Mr. Prabhu, who is also a partner in UAP Advisors LLP, is the first President of ICC from outside West Bengal. UAP’s business includes financial services, industrial, and sustainable investments through New Age Financial Advisory, its JV with IFFCO.

The oldest chamber of commerce in the country and the only one to be headquartered in Kolkata, ICC has played a key role in shaping India’s business landscape, facilitating and promoting the country’s economic boom since 1925, the year of its inception.

Mr. Prabhu, who holds a B.Sc. in Economics, Politics, and International Studies from the University of Warwick, and an M.Sc. in Financial Management from IE Business School, Madrid, wears many hats. He has been designated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is an accomplished writer; his debut book “The Rock Babas and other Stories” is a bouquet of short stories about human fragilities and also resilience and is a best seller, selling in over 30 countries. Mr. Prabhu is a trustee of Manav Sadhan Vikas Sanstha, an NGO focused on holistic human development.

Mr. Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, USD 4.20 billion consortium, took over as the Senior Vice President of ICC. Mr. Jindal holds a graduate degree in Economics and Business Management from Boston University.

Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal took over as Vice President of ICC. Mr. Agarwal is Vice Chairman & MD of Shyam Metalics, a leading Metals producing Company with a combined capacity of 13 MTPA.



Mr. Prabhu quipped with enthusiasm, “I embrace this exciting new chapter with open arms, as it brings forth fresh challenges and responsibilities. Just as a navigator charts a course through uncharted waters, I see my role as guiding our team through the dynamic currents of the future. I’m committed to leveraging our potential and adapting to the evolving landscape to drive the agenda for Industry. I am certain that ICC will spread its wings further nationally and internationally and be a truly world-class chamber in the coming years. I humbly accept this enormous responsibility”