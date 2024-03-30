As part of maritime security operations, the Navy has undertaken anti-piracy, anti-missiles and anti-drones operations; 110 lives, 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals, have been saved during ‘Op Sankalp’ in that 100-day period.

Indian Navy Rescues 23 Pakistanis From Hijacked Iranian Vessel By Somali Pirates In Arabian Sea

In a daring 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy successfully rescued 23 Pakistani nationals from the clutches of Somali pirates. The rescue took place began in the early hours of March 29 when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel, FV Al-Kambar, which was under the control of pirates. The rescue operation was led by INS Sumedha, which quickly responded to the distress call and intercepted the hijacked vessel. The guided missile frigate INS Trishul also joined the mission to provide support in the operation.

“The Indian Navy rescued a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals, after more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as part of an anti-piracy operation at sea,” officials told PTI.

According to reports, the India Navy utilized their tactical expertise and strategic coordination to initiate negotiations with the pirates, compelling them to surrender without bloodshed. Indian naval specialist teams are presently undertaking thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of the fishing vessel in order to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities, according to an official statement shared by the Navy’s spokesperson.

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said. “INS Sumedha intercepted FV ‘Al Kambar’ during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul,” it said.

“After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued,” the Indian Navy added.

The fishing vessel at the time of incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was “reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates,” it said.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, “irrespective of the nationalities”.

On Friday evening, the Indian Navy responded to a potential piracy attack on an Iranian fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, and diverted two naval ships to intercept the hijacked vessel. The Indian Navy received input regarding a potential piracy incident onboard the Iranian fishing vessel ‘Al Kambar’.

Following this, two Indian Naval ships deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel. At the time of the incident, the Iranian vessel was approximately 90 Nm south-west of Socotra and was reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates.

As part of maritime security operations, the Navy has undertaken anti-piracy, anti-missiles and anti-drones operations; 110 lives — 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals — have been saved during ‘Op Sankalp’ in that 100-day period, according to a PPT presentation that was given by a Navy officer before the press conference of the Navy chief in March 23.

It was also mentioned in the presentation that from November last year till March, “more than 90 maritime incidents have happened”, including 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings; and 39 incidents that include piracy, hijacking, or suspicious approaches.







