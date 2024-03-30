NationalPolitics

Indian Navy Responds To Piracy Attack on Iranian Fishing Vessel

live

The dead body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, was brought to his Ghazipur residence for last rites amid heavy police deployment by the district administration.

breaking news live updates
Breaking LIVE: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Afghanistan

Breaking News LIVE, March 30, 2024: Russia exercised its veto power at the United Nations on Thursday, blocking a resolution aimed at renewing an independent panel of experts tasked with investigating North Korea’s violations of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions, CNN reported. This move comes amidst heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine, with North Korea emerging as a significant supplier of munitions to Russia. Speaking of national news,  The dead body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, was brought to his Ghazipur residence for last rites amid heavy police deployment by the district administration. The last rites will be performed on Saturday, said Mukhtar Ansari’s elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on international and national events.




