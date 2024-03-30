India, Ukraine Discuss Bilateral Ties;

India and Ukraine also acknowledged that regular interactions at various levels and meetings of bilateral mechanisms have contributed to the strong and multifaceted partnership that exists between the two nations.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

EAM Dr S. Jaishankar meets Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who was on two-day visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri, and both sides discussed a slew of regional and global issues, including making efforts to achieve a ‘peaceful settlement’ to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, FM Kuleba and EAM Jaishankar on Friday discussed fostering constructive dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ukraine, including in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, health, culture, and education.

‘Peaceful solution’ to Russia-Ukraine crisis

Both ministers also held a separate discussion on matters related to the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, industrial and cultural cooperation and its working groups, the statement read, adding that New Delhi and Kyiv have agreed to work towards holding the seventh Inter-Governmental Commission meeting later this year.

“The exchange of views on regional and global matters involved a comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict and efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement,” the MEA statement said.

India and Ukraine also acknowledged that regular interactions at various levels and meetings of bilateral mechanisms have contributed to the strong and multifaceted partnership that exists between the two nations.

Kuleba-Jaishankar meeting

Taking to X, Kuleba said he held “comprehensive talks” with EAM Jaishankar on bilateral ties and global security. The two ministers paid special attention to the Peace Formula and the next steps to be adopted for its implementation.

Kuleba said the two sides agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in 2022.

EAM Jaishankar stated on X that the two sides had wide-ranging conversation focussing on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its wider ramifications. They also reiterated their commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, Jaishankar said that he looks forward to the visit, adding that India looks forward to hearing the Ukrainian perspective on their regional situation.

“We have been looking forward to this visit…In recent months, we have had interactions at various levels, I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created certain momentum in our bilateral relationship. Today, after this discussion, we look forward also to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission,” Jaishankar said.

“Your visit gives us an opportunity to understand the situation in your own region and I look forward to hearing your perspective on that. Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions,” he added.

The Ukrainian FM stated that Kyiv will be looking forward to discussing new areas of cooperation with New Delhi.

“We will be looking forward to restoring what had existed before the large-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine began, existed between us. We will be looking forward to discussing new areas and projects of our cooperation because I do believe that this relationship has a strategic perspective,” he said.

PM Modi dials up Ukraine’s Zelensky

Notably, Kuleba’s visit came days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 20, in which the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.

While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the parties.

Modi added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. Ukrainian resident Zelensky appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)







