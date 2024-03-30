The impact of the accident was so severe that parts of the motorcycle and the man’s body were found 20-30 metres apart from each other

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

IIT Grad Riding Rs 16 Lakh Superbike Dies In High Speed Crash In Gurugram, His Body Severed In Half

A 27-year-old computer engineer lost his life after his speeding motorcycle collided with the divider and electric pole in front of a building in DLF Cyber City in Gurugram. In the accident, the bike broke into two parts and the victim died on the spot. The incident occurred at 6.10 a.m. on Friday as Rituj Beniwal was speeding on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 towards Delhi from Chakkarpur. Hailing from Jaipur and residing in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok area, Rituj worked as a computer engineer in a company in Gurugram.

Looking at the severity of the damage to both the motorbike and his person, police suspect that Beniwal was riding at a speed of around 130-140kmph at the time of the accident.

“During investigations, it appeared that the victim was at very high speed on his bike, and during this, he lost control of his bike and collided with the divider and electric pole in front of building number 8 of DLF Cyber City. His body and bike broke into two parts in the accident,” Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Beniwal completed his BTech and MTech from IIT-Kanpur, and was working with Gurugram-based Logic Fruit Technologies for the past three years. According to his flatmate Shantam Sharma, Beniwal took out his superbike for joyrides on weekends and holidays.

The day (on the occasion of Good Friday) started like any other holiday, with Beniwal leaving his flat at 6am in biking gear. Sadly, just ten minutes later, he lost control of his vehicle, leading to a devastating crash. The impact was so severe that parts of the motorcycle and the man’s body were found 20-30 metres apart from each other.

A police team of DLF Phase-2 police station, Gurugram, somehow managed to establish the identity of the victim and informed his family members.

“The body was handed over to the victim’s family after an autopsy on Friday,” Kumar added.

Police also informed that Beniwal’s family do not suspect any foul play and have not got a first information report (FIR) lodged.







