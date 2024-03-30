Motorised Wardrobe Lift by Hafele

Whether it is to get your hands on your favourite jacket or to find that stunning tie, a neatly organized wardrobe will enable you to achieve both these tasks effortlessly. Maximum utilization of the wardrobe real estate itself plays a key role in this and making this real estate easily accessible, makes the solution practical.

Hafeles Motorized wardrobe lift

Taking care of your wardrobe organisation worries is Hafele’s Motorized Wardrobe Lift System which utilizes maximum vertical storage space with the help of a vertical swing mechanism, making your wardrobe more efficient. This system can be operated using a remote control, making it extremely easy and convenient to use. With security sensors integrated into the system which avoid any collision with partially open doors, this system is a safe and practical solution for maximising storage space and enabling easy access to your wardrobe.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.