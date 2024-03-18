NationalPolitics

IPS Vivek Sahay Appointed as Next DGP of West Bengal after EC Removed Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) removed the DGP of West Bengal Rajeev Kumar, the West Bengal government appointed  IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the next DGP of the state.

The appointment was made within hours after the poll panel removed Rajeev Kumar as the director general of police (DGP). Sahay, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was the Director General and Commandant General (Home Guards).

Appointed as the state DGP last December, Kumar was moved to the Information and Technology department, an assignment not related to the election. It is an interim arrangement, the sources said.

The decision to shift Kumar was taken as the officer was removed earlier too from active election management-related duty during the 2016 assembly election in the state and in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, poll panel sources pointed out.


