Jaydev Unadkat to return to Sussex for final matches of County Championship

Jaydev Unadkat , the India left-arm seamer, will return to Sussex for the final five games of their 2024 County Championship campaign.

Unadkat played the most recent of his three Tests against West Indies in Trinidad in July last year, whereupon he joined Sussex for the final portion of their first-class season. He featured in three of their final four County Championship games, taking 11 wickets at 24.18 to help Sussex to a third-place finish in Division Two.

His best performance came against Leicestershire on his home debut at Hove, where he overcame an ankle injury to return figures of 6 for 94 in the second innings to seal Sussex's third win of the campaign, by just 15 runs.

“It was at Hove last season when we won a last-day thriller against Leicestershire, that gave me a sense of belongingness to county cricket, and to Sussex as my home,” Unadkat said.

“When Farby [head coach, Paul Farbrace] offered me a contract this season for the last leg of the championship, I was sure I wanted to come back and hopefully win games with the guys.

“While my first county season was good, I can’t wait to be back and push for that promotion this summer which everyone at Hove is rooting for!”

Farbrace added: “We are all delighted that Jaydev is returning to The 1st Central County Ground for the final five Championship matches of the coming season.

“Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field, but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve.