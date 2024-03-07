NationalPolitics

Karunya Plus KN.512 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

live

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.512 ticket number will be declared today, March 07, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-03-2024(Soon) LIVE: Karunya Plus KN.512 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-03-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.512 ticket number will be declared today, March 07, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Karunya Plus KN.512 ticket number Lottery Result draw on March 7, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

  • 1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- [70 Lakhs]
  • Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  • 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  • 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  • 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  • 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  • 6th Prize Rs.1000/-
  • 7th Prize Rs.500/-
  • 8th Prize Rs.200/-

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 8 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Gurdeep Singh’s Netplus Broadband Awarded Best Company in Broadband and Video Industry for 2023 by Times Group

2 hours ago

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Jhanjeri Introduces Stock Market Literacy with StockGro

2 hours ago

Naveen Patnaiks BJD To Contest 13 Seats, BJP In 8: Report

3 hours ago

Crompton Redefines Home Lighting Experience with the Launch of Trio Range of Lights – Ceiling Lights, Battens & Lamps

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow