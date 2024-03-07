PM Modi Attends ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir Program’; Interacts With Local Entrepreneurs, Craftsmen In Srinagar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on tour and has been visiting different states of India, where he is interacting with the general public and also inaugurating development projects. The Prime Minister has also been conducting rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and today, he is in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi has met with the local craftsmen and entrepreneurs in Srinagar and has now reached the Bakshi Stadium to attend the ‘Viksit Jammu Kashmir Program’. Videos of PM Modi interacting with the craftsmen and now waving to the public attending the program in Bakshi Stadium, are going viral. Know all about the Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir Program’…

PM Modi Attends ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir Program’

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir Program’ in Srinagar. The leader has reached the venue – Bakshi Stadium. Hundreds of people have reached the Bakshi Stadium to see their favourite leader. Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar-where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the Kashmir, his first since the abrogation of article 370.

‘Baar Baar, Modi Sarkar’: People Chant To Welcome PM Modi

Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally. Welcoming their leader, BJP workers draped in party flags were seen chanting ‘Baar Baar Modi Sarkar’. People expecting PM Modi to announce a development package for the valley, were seen heading to the venue early in the morning. During his address, PM Modi is expected to announce a slew of projects related to tourism and agriculture.

BJP President Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina Statement

BJP President Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina said “There is a great deal of enthusiasm here in Kashmir to recieved the PM, this will be a historic rally and the world will see the love that people of Kashmir has for the PM. The PM has done a lot of development in Kashmir and the people appreciate it. We are expecting at least 2 lakh people at this rally. PM is speaking about Sabka Saath and Sabka Vishwas and today we see complete peace in Kashmir.”

In Jammu, Congress leader, Ravinder Sharma told ANI, “PM Modi is welcome in any part of the Country. It is a pre-election rally. He will speak about a lot of things. During his Jammu visit, he inaugurated some projects, which are still incomplete”. “He (PM Modi) is saying that they have pushed development in the Jammu and Kashmir. But the situation is quite opposite,” the Congress leader alleged.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to the Jammu and Kashmir in more than two weeks. In February 20, PM Modi during his visit addressed rally in Jammu. The visit comes at a time when regional parties like Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have been pressing for holding simultaneous polls in the Union Territory.

(Inputs from ANI)