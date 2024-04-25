Kinara Capital Ranked on FT500 List of ‘Top 500 High-growth Companies in Asia-Pac’ for the 5th Consecutive Year

Kinara Capital, a fintech driving financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs in India, announces ranking on the esteemed FT500 list of Top 500 High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific, published annually by the Financial Times and Statista. This year’s listing also places Kinara Capital among Asia’s Top 40 Fastest Growing Fintechs.

This is the 5th consecutive year for Kinara Capital to be positioned along with other independent companies that are contributing to Asia’s economic growth. The rigorous criteria for the FT500 ranking, including a minimum CAGR of 15.1%, highlight the selectivity of this recognition. Compliance with these criteria further validates Kinara Capital’s position as a key player in India’s, as well as Asias economic growth arc.

Reflecting on this milestone, Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO of Kinara Capital, expressed profound gratitude and stated, “We are honored to rank on the FT500 listing for the 5th consecutive year. At Kinara Capital, we have led with an impact-oriented sustainable growth mindset from the beginning. Our determined focus, combined with strong unit economics, has led to us consistently delivering value to all our stakeholders. Asia is tilting the world’s economic fulcrum with rapid economic growth, which makes the FT500 ranking even more superlative. We at Kinara Capital are immensely humbled by this merit-based recognition.”

With a combination of technology-led processes and doorstep customer service, Kinara Capital is leading MSME financial inclusion. The companys fast and flexible approach to financing is perfectly positioned to support small business entrepreneurs. To date, Kinara Capital has cumulatively disbursed INR 6,700 crores across more than 1 lakh collateral-free business loans. With its multilingual myKinara App, MSME business owners can start the process from their smartphones and check their eligibility instantly without uploading any documents. Kinara Capital provides collateral-free business loans in the range of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 30 lakhs to over 300 MSME sub-sectors across Manufacturing, Trading, and Services sectors.

The FT500 ranking by Financial Times, with data analysis by Statista, is based on extensive research and review of several parameters, including verification of any company-provided data. Kinara Capital is recognized for its consistent and sustainable growth year on year. From India, Kinara Capital is one of the only 71 independent companies ranked on FT500 this year.

About Kinara Capital

Kinara Capital is a fast-growing fintech company dedicated to the financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs in India. Kinara Capital has disbursed over 1 lakh collateral-free business loans, thereby propelling vast financial inclusion within India’s MSME sector. Kinara’s visionary Founder & CEO Hardika Shah leads with a women-majority management team and has raised the bar for gender inclusivity with its HerVikas program for women entrepreneurs. The company is qualified as a Systemically Important NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a debt-listed entity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Founded in 2011, and headquartered in Bengaluru, Kinara Capital has 133 branches serving MSMEs across 100+ cities in India with a workforce of 2,000+ employees.

