Massive Landslide Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Highway Along China Border Washed Away

Videos shared on social media showed a stretch of the highway missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side.

Landslide In Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Massive Landslide Hits Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A massive landslide has hit Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday after heavy rain, washing away a portion of a highway that was linked to China’s border. This highway was the only route that connects Dibhang Valley district with the rest of India.

As per the preliminary information, damage to the road along the Roing Anini Highway between Hunli and Anini is widespread. In the wake of these developments, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the incident.

Videos shared on social media showed a stretch of the highway missing, making it impossible for vehicles to cross to the other side.




